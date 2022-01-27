Partygate: Boris Johnson vows to publish Sue Gray report in full

Boris Johnson said he was “absolutely not” seeking to delay the release of the report as expectations now mount that Gray’s findings won’t be handed to Number 10 until next week.

Boris Johnson has today vowed to publish the full Sue Gray report into allegations of lockdown-busting Downing Street parties.

Johnson also said he was “absolutely not” seeking to delay the release of the report as expectations now mount that Gray’s findings won’t be handed to Number 10 until next week.

Read more Who is Sue Gray and when will her report hit Westminster?

It is believed the Metropolitan Police’s new investigation into the scandal has held up the release of the Gray report, with lawyers from the Cabinet Office speaking to the police about what can and cannot be released into the public domain.

Johnson assured a group of journalists today in Wales that Downing Street would publish all the findings it receives from the senior civil servant.

“We’ve just got to let the independent inquiries go on,” he said.

Labour and some Tory backbenchers are pushing to ensure the Gray report is published in its entirety and that all names of those who attended the Downing Street parties are included.

Tory MP Mark Harper yesterday said: “The report must be published in full. Any attempt to conceal or suppress crucial details would be wrong.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has also said he would “pursue every option to make sure that report is out in full”.

It comes as a new poll from IpsosMori today showed Labour still has a nine-point lead over the Conservatives.

The same poll also showed that Johnson now has a -46 point net-satisfaction rating.

It is believed that Gray has investigated around 13 events in Downing Street and Whitehall that appeared to break Covid rules.

The one Johnson could be in the most trouble for is the boozy “bring your own booze” bash held on 20 May 2020 in Number 10.

There is clear email evidence that this was a mass gathering at the height of lockdown and Johnson admitted he attended the garden party for 25 minutes.

Read more Did he or did he not? Boris Johnson under pressure to clarify role in Afghan animal airlift

He told the House of Commons that he thought it was a “work event”, however it has been widely speculated that there is evidence showing that the Prime Minister knows this is a lie.