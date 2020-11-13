If you have the following USB network charger model:USB 1-5901737937742, HR-SC003-5901737246042, A-1299-5901737868633 you should stop using it straight away and hand it in to the retailer from whom you purchased the product.

We are taking this action because we are aware of a very small number of further incidents where USB network chargers have overheated in circumstances that could cause a fire safety risk. Keeping our customers safe is extremely important to us, and that’s why we’re taking this voluntary and precautionary action.

For more information, please visit: http://product-recall.partnertele.com/ or contact us by e-mail contact.product@partnertele.com or phone +48 12 399 99 00. We would like to thank you for your help and apologize for the inconvenience.

Partner Tele.com