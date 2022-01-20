Parity shares jump as City recruiter lifts revenue forecast

Technology recruitment and professional services group Parity enjoyed a share price jump this morning, after lifting its revenue forecasts.

Revenue is expected to be “slightly ahead” of its £47.6m target, following a change of management in June last year.

Shares increased 11 per cent to 7.5p per share by mid-morning.

“I am pleased we have achieved the financial expectations reset earlier in the year and am delighted the team has rapidly and successfully rebuilt the core recruitment capability within Parity, providing the platform for driving the recovery in value and performance of the business,” executive chairman Mark Braund said.

“We have more to do, however the achievements so far position us well for the year ahead.”

Under new management, London-listed Parity plans to channel its investment on bolstering its sales and marketing capacity, as recruitment in the City’s financial district returns to pre-pandemic levels.

There was a 40 per cent increase in the number of jobs available in the Square Mile in the final three months of 2021, according to professional services recruiter Morgan McKinley.

And with job security on the up after lockdown-uncertainty, more than a third of workers are also keen to scout for new opportunities.