Pandemic prompts millions of Brits to write or update their will

Around one in three people with a will have updated it in the past year, according to a new survey.

Giving loved ones security, wanting to ensure that charities benefit, and illness over the past year were among the reasons people gave for changing their wishes, Canada Life found.

Some people also said that the coronavirus pandemic had made them reflect on their own mortality.

The survey found that more than two fifths, around 44 per cent, of adults across the UK now have a will in place, up from 41 per cent in July 2020.

Of the 56 per cent of people without a will in place, a third, or 34 per cent, said the pandemic had resulted in them starting to write a will or considering to do so.

“The global pandemic has prompted people into action,” concluded Neil Jones of Canada Life, explaining that his team surveyed around 2,000 people across the UK in March.

Read more: HSBC manager writes viral post about overwork following heart attack