Paddy Power owner Flutter's profit falls on UK tax blow

Betfair and Paddy Power owner Flutter posted tumbling 2019 profit today as UK gaming taxes and the firm’s increased investment in the US both took their toll.

The figures

Profit before tax plunged 38 per cent year on year to £136m despite a 14 per cent hike in revenue to £2.14bn.



Earnings per share also fell 24 per cent to 183.2p per share, down from 2018’s 241.7p.



But the betting giant held its dividend steady at 200p per share. However, net debt also rose, from £162m in 2018 to £265m last year.



Why it’s interesting

Flutter took a £73m hit from higher gambling taxes in the UK, Ireland and Australia. The UK hiked online betting tax from 15 per cent to 21 per cent last April amid a regulatory crackdown on the sector.

Flutter’s share price fell five per cent to 8,380p in early trading as a result.

Despite that Flutter’s brands still saw online revenue grow 18 per cent, up from an 11 per cent growth rate in 2018.



Profits also suffered from the company’s decision to fall to a loss in the US, where it is expanding its business to take advantage of relaxed sports betting laws in most states.



But Flutter pointed to a 44 per cent stake in online gambling revenue as a result in states where its Fanduel venture was live last year.



The blow to profit comes as the UK’s competition watchdog investigates Flutter’s proposed £11bn merger with Toronto’s The Stars Group.



Today Flutter said it still expects the merger to close in the second or third quarter this year, adding it is “working closely with relevant competition authorities globally to obtain the necessary clearances”.



What Flutter said

Chief executive Peter Jackson said: