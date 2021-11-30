Owner of TechRadar and Marie Claire reports revenue boom to £606m following digital push

Future, owner of over 200 brands including TechRadar, Marie Claire and Real Homes, reported revenue boost of 79 per cent to £606.8m.

The full year success was made up of an organic revenue growth of 23 per cent and adjusted operating profit up 110 per cent to £195.8m for the year ended 30 September 2021.

The strong performance was underpinned by significant organic growth, particularly in the US, and robust overall performance in digital advertising and ecommerce.

The global platform for specialist media’s content reaches over one in two adults online in the UK and one in three in the US.

During this period, Future completed the integration of GoCo Group, owners of online comparison and information services sites. In October, it also completed the acquisition of Dennis (owner of titles including The Week, Kiplinger and MoneyWeek).

Zillah Byng-Thorne, chief executive, said: “Looking ahead, we expect our diversified strategy to continue to deliver and are well-positioned to continue to grow strongly. As we transition from the COVID-19 boosted comparators, we expect the growth to accelerate in H2 next year.

“We expect our operating model to drive enhanced scalability and operating leverage, leading to further margin expansion, and we are therefore upgrading our outlook for the full year and now expect adjusted results in FY 2022 to be materially above current expectations.”