Overseas Super Bowl LVIII tickets saw surge with Britain key player

KANSAS CITY, MO – APRIL 29: Two fans are presented with Super Bowl tickets during the third day of the NFL Draft on April 29, 2023 at Union Station in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

British fans accounted for the fourth most Viagogo sales of Super Bowl LVIII tickets outside of the United States.

Only Mexico, Canada and Australia had overseas sales higher than Great Britain for Sunday’s event, where the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime.

With the NFL already hosting games in London and Munich, the sport is expanding its reach in Europe with a game to be held in Madrid in 2025. The NFL will also head to Brazil in 2024.

Super Bowl popularity

Global managing director of Viagogo Cris Miller said: “The global appeal of the NFL continues to rise and our data shows that this was also the most international Super Bowl since 2020, with ticket buyers from a total of 20 countries.

“In future I’m sure they can expect travelling fans from more of the 74 countries where NFL tickets were purchased across the season.”

One of the major factors in the popularity of Sunday’s event was Taylor Swift’s relationship with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

The relationship has generated significant interest in the Chiefs’ fortunes this season as the cultural phenomenon of ‘Swiftieism’ collided with America’s most popular sport.

Tokyo to Vegas

This pushed the game to become Viagogo’s best-selling Super Bowl in their history, which was further boosted by her rushed return from Tokyo to make the game after a concert in the Japanese capital.

“As Swift was flying back from Tokyo, thousands of fans were still sourcing their seats, with 19 percent of all Viagogo’s Super Bowl LVIII sales taking place the day before the game,” explained Miller.

“That surge represented as many tickets as the day the Chiefs and 49ers clinched their spots.”

The number of last day sales nearly tripled compared to the 2020 final when the Chiefs also beat the 49ers.

For those waiting until the last day, they were treated to a ticket which was 16 percent cheaper than the peak 24 hours, though still faced an eye-watering get-in price of $5,653 (£4,450).