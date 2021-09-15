Over 80 campaigners block motorway for a second time demanding the government insulate Britain

Climate campaigners brought chaos to Britain’s roads again this morning, sitting in the path of traffic for the second time in a matter of days.

Some 89 people from Insulate Britain blocked roundabouts and a carriageway on the M25 early this morning.

Insulate Britain says action will continue until the government makes a meaningful commitment to insulate Britain’s 29m leaky homes, some of the oldest and most energy inefficient in Europe.

Insulate Britain is a new campaign group that is calling on the UK government to put in place policy and funding for a national home insulation programme starting with all social housing.

A public statement from the campaign states: “For thirty years our politicians have done so very little and now we risk losing all that we love. The world is burning, each year worse than the last. This country is facing the greatest crisis ever and we are told to plant trees and do the recycling. We can take the lies no longer. We will no longer tolerate this dishonesty.”

The United Kingdom is widely seen to be amongst the western nations doing the most to make progress on reducing energy emissions.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will host the UN’s COP-26 summit in November.