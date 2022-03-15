Over 100k Brits sign up for Home for Ukraine scheme as refugee crisis continues

Over 100,000 people have signed up to the government’s Home for Ukraine site, as the UK strengthens its refugee policy for Ukrainians entering the UK.

Housing and Communities Secretary Michael Gove said that the UK had a history of “supporting the most vulnerable during their darkest hours”, adding there would be no limit to how many Ukrainians could enter the UK under the visa sponsorship scheme.

Within the programme, households will be offered £350 a month, tax-free, and Britons will not be obliged to provide food or living expenses.

The aim is to offer a rent-free space for at least six months, and initial applications to the scheme will require the applicant knowing a named individual from Ukraine they want to help, with the scheme expanding in due course to refugees that have no contacts in the UK.

Local authorities will receive £10,500 in funding per refugee.

The website reportedly crashed this morning from the influx of support.

The Prime Minister tweeted that it was “fantastic” to see many people offering help.

It’s fantastic that over 100,000 people and organisations have recorded their interest in supporting Ukrainians fleeing the war through the Homes for Ukraine scheme.



Thank you to everyone across the country who has stepped up to offer their help so far. #StandWithUkraine https://t.co/cZWCHyLoZT — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) March 15, 2022

Whilst the scheme is a great opportunity for Britons to provide support to those most in need, Christian Fox, a barrister at Becket Chambers highlighted the “legal pitfalls” that may emerge from the scheme.

“Offering anything other than a room in your own main home, for example an annex or separate property, can inadvertently create a tenancy. It is far better for both parties to understand the way they can extend or terminate the agreement now, rather than risking acrimony or legal action later.”

“There are also questions around responsibility for property maintenance, insurance and payment for utilities and council tax that need to be considered before, rather than after, the event.”

“Offering a room is not as complex as offering a property but even just offering a room on a long-term basis can affect property insurance or risk breaching mortgage or lease terms. Many mortgage conditions or lease terms will preclude other families staying long term.

“To make the experience as stress-free as possible to all parties, it is advisable to make sure you are aware of the legal implications and have them in good order prior to opening your doors.”