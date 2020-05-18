Outdoor ad agencies launch #SendingLove campaign

London ad firm Talon Outdoor, alongside The World Out of Home Organisation, has today launched what is believed to be the largest user-generated content campaign ever to run on digital outdoor advertising.

The campaign, #SendingLove, asks the public to send in images of “love and unity” to be displayed across the world.

Advertising space has been donated by more than 70 media owners across 153 cities, with images appearing in such prestigious locations as Times Square and Piccadilly Circus.

The media value of the donated advertising space totals more than $15 million.

The campaign will specifically geotarget certain areas, allowing Londoners to ‘send love’ to New Yorkers, Berliners or anywhere else that takes their fancy.

Frank Bryant, Group Chief Operating Officer of Talon, said “the willingness to make this happen by all has delievered a media first for user generated out-of-home creative whilst raising money for the global Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund.”

The campaign was built by creative agency Grand Visual.

The public are invited to send their creative inspiration to sendinglove.to; participants are then invited to make a donation to the global Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund before receiving a photo of their picture playing on-screen in whichever city they choose.

“With an internationally understood heart-shaped hand signal at the centre of the creative, we could share the love in cities the world over despite the constraints of lockdown, with shareable content further extending the message via social channels,” said the firm’s Chief Creative Officer Dan Dawson.