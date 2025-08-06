O’Sullivan backs snooker union to give players more say in deals

O’Sullivan has at times been an outspoken critic of the running of snooker

Ronnie O’Sullivan and Ding Junhui have backed a new union for snooker players created to give them more say in commercial and scheduling decisions.

The Professional Snooker Players Association is chaired by four-time world champion John Higgins, while its Players Board includes Judd Trump, Kyren Wilson, Mark Selby, Shaun Murphy, Ali Carter and Stuart Bingham.

O’Sullivan, Ding Junhui and compatriot Xiao Giodong have signed up as members of the PSPA.

“Our sport deserves a strong, independent players’ association that stands for fairness, transparency, and progress,” said Higgins.

“We seek to work closely with the WPBSA, World Snooker, and the WPBSA Players Board to ensure that players benefit from a full suite of support mechanisms, from welfare and training to development initiatives, while also maintaining true independence when it comes to commercial negotiations and agreements.”

The PSPA has been founded “because players currently do not believe they have a large enough voice in the commercial direction of the sport and that they feel the governance of snooker, as a whole, should factor in more of the views of the players”, it said.

PSPA eyes collective negotiation

Its objectives include independent representation on: player welfare, tournament structures and commercial agreements; improved working conditions; and legal support to protect players’ rights.

O’Sullivan has at times been a vocal critic of snooker’s authorities, threatening to quit the sport over the running of the World Snooker Tour.

The PSPA is supported by law firm Napier Sterling, whose Ben Rees and Mark Kenkre will also serve as directors.

“As sports lawyers and barristers, we recognise the vital importance of a robust, independent players’ association in modern professional sports,” said Mark Kenkre, a legal advisor to the PSPA.

“Our role is to support players in securing fair terms and to provide a trusted forum for dispute resolution and collective negotiation, distinct from but complementary to existing governance structures.”