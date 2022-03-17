Original LimeWire founder says he’s ‘not thrilled’ about NFT-style relaunch

Following reports that the noughties relic LimeWire is set to relaunch as a NFT marketplace, the original founder Mark Gorton has come out to say he is “not thrilled” by this development.

In an interview with the publication TorrentFreak, Gorton said: “I was not approached about this NFT project, and I didn’t hear about it until the public announcement”.

“I am not thrilled about an unrelated group of people using the LimeWire name. Using the LimeWire name in this way creates confusion and falsely uses that brand that we created for purposes for which it was never intended,” Gorton added.

Gorton’s LimeWire was best known as a P2P file-sharing platform, but the site was closed down more than a decade ago.

However, a new LimeWire is being relaunched by Julian and Paul Zehetmayr – who are also behind a number of other online companies, including Eversign and Stack Holdings.

According to reports from Bloomberg, they’ve spent “most of last year steadily acquiring the various parts of LimeWire’s branding”.

The new LimeWire will use the Limewire.com domain name, and will be framed as a music-focused NFT marketplace.

Gorton told TorrentFreak: “I think it’s a bit risky to say that LimeWire ‘is back’, the NFT project has got nothing to do with the original”.