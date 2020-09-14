Oracle set to win Tiktok bidding war after Microsoft bid rejected

Oracle is poised to sign a partnership agreement with hit video app Tiktok after its Chinese owner Bytedance rejected a rival takeover bid from Microsoft.

The Beijing-based company had been exploring a sale of its US business after President Donald Trump threatened to shut down the app amid concerns about national security.

Oracle and Microsoft had been the frontrunners in a bidding war for the social media platform.

But Microsoft yesterday announced that Bytedance had rejected its offer, putting Oracle in prime position to seal a deal.

The US tech group, which is chaired by billionaire Larry Ellison, has now agreed a proposal to partner with Bytedance, Reuters reported, citing sources.

The tie-up would see Oracle take over management of Tiktok’s US user data. The two sides are also said to be negotiating the sale of a stake in Tiktok’s US division.

Some of Bytedance’s biggest backers, including investment firms General Atlantic and Sequoia, will also be given minority stakes in the app’s US arm, according to the report.

It is thought the deal would allow Bytedance to avoid a US ban while appeasing Washington’s concerns about national security.

Trump has previously supported Oracle’s bid for Tiktok, saying it would be a “great company” to take over the Chinese platform.

Oracle founder Larry Ellison is a vocal supporter of Trump and earlier this year hosted a fundraiser for the president at his estate in California.

Tiktok has become a high-profile victim of ongoing trade tensions between the US and China.

Tiktok chief executive Kevin Meyer resigned after just three months in the job, stating that political pressure from the White House had changed the nature of his role.

Tiktok and Oracle declined to comment.