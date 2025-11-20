Options Expands Microsoft Cloud Solution Partner (CSP) Direct Bill Capabilities to Latin America and the Caribbean Region, Marking Sixth Global Region of Coverage

Options Technology (Options), a leading provider of cloud-enabled managed services for the financial markets, today announced the expansion of its Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) Direct Bill capabilities to the Latin America and Caribbean market, marking the company’s sixth global region of Microsoft CSP coverage.

The additional coverage of Latin America and Caribbean reinforces Options’ commitment to providing global financial clients with seamless, enterprise-grade access to Microsoft 365 and Azure services, supported by localized billing and regional expertise. The expansion strengthens Options’ position as a Tier 1 Microsoft Solutions Partner, enabling direct cloud service delivery across six Microsoft-designated global regions.

Additionally, Options is making immediate use of this expanded capability by providing CSP Direct Bill services to its customers in the Cayman Islands, delivering localized Microsoft cloud access and billing directly through its new South American region.

Danny Moore, President and CEO of Options, commented, “Our expansion into Latin America and Caribbean represents a major step forward in our mission to deliver secure, enterprise-class cloud services to clients around the world. As financial institutions continue to diversify their global operations, local presence and direct billing capabilities are essential for ensuring compliance, agility, and efficiency. With CSP Direct Bill status now spanning six global regions, we’re proud to support our clients’ growth with best-in-class technology, expert local support, and a truly global platform.”

This development builds on Options’ flagship enterprise technology platform, AtlasWorkplace, which integrates Microsoft cloud services with secure connectivity, collaboration tools, and compliance solutions tailored specifically for hedge funds, private equity firms, and asset managers.

The new direct billing capabilities also reinforce Options’ global operational delivery, complementing its 24/7 local support model and advancing its mission to empower the capital markets through innovation, security, and expertise.

Options’ continued growth includes office expansions in Dubai, Sydney, Paris, Toronto, and Chicago, expanding its global footprint alongside existing hubs in New York, London, Singapore, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Auckland, and Belfast.

Today’s announcement follows a series of strategic achievements for the company, including its attainment of Microsoft specializations for Private Cloud and Threat Detection and the launch of PrivateMind, a next-generation AI environment engineered to deliver intelligence with full data sovereignty, control, and performance.

Options Technology (Options) is a financial technology company at the forefront of banking and trading infrastructure. We serve clients globally with offices in New York, London, Paris, Belfast, Cambridge, Chicago, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore, Dubai, Sydney and Auckland. At Options, our services are woven into the hottest trends in global technology, including high-performance Networking, Cloud, Security, and AI (Artificial Intelligence). www.options-it.com

