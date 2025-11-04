Options Announces Sponsorship of Elite Athlete Kate O’Connor

Options Technology (Options), the leading provider of capital markets infrastructure, today announced sponsorship of one of Ireland’s elite athletes, Kate O’Connor, the current national record holder in both the heptathlon and indoor pentathlon. Alongside sponsorship, Kate has also been offered an internship with the company.

Originally reigning from Newry, Northern Ireland, Kate’s impressive record started with an 8th-place finish at the 2018 Commonwealth Games at only 17, to her most recent achievement of a silver medal in the heptathlon at the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

Danny Moore, President and CEO of Options Technology, commented, “Here at Options, we are committed to supporting young people in their career, academic, and sporting journeys and are delighted to have the opportunity to support such a talented individual. We have several high-level athletes in our workforce, which is a huge source of pride for us. Kate is a wonderful ambassador for Options, and we believe her academic background, in addition to her sporting achievements, will make her an asset to the Options team.”

Kate’s partnership with Options also highlights the company’s commitment to empower women in traditionally male-dominated fields. Over 30% of Options’ workforce is female, well above industry averages, and supporting a high-achieving female athlete reinforces this dedication.

Kate O’Connor added “Options has a long track record of supporting young people in their communities. Being part of a global organisation with strong local roots, especially one that shares my passion for sport, feels like the perfect fit. I’m excited to get started, explore new opportunities, and continue to learn and grow through this partnership.”

This sponsorship directly aligns with Options’ ongoing commitment to support sporting talent on a local, regional, and global stage. Today’s announcement follows a series of local achievements for Options, including the 10-Year celebration of its award-winning Graduate and Placement Programme, sponsorship of Cambridge University’s Gaelic Athletic Club and its long-standing partnership with Queen’s University Rowing.

