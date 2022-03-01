Opinion-in-brief: Stay at home at the slightest inconvenience

TfL workers will strike today across all London Underground lines (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

Today there will be the first full tube strike since 2017, as 10,000 RMT workers walk off and all London Underground lines stop running. Instead of directing people to find other ways to get to work, Transport for London told people to stay at home.

Part of the problem facing the transport network is a lack of funding as remote work became the norm.

It can hardly make sense to make “stay at home” the company line in case of any problems on the network.

The striking workers should be furious too, quite frankly. Part of their power is the fact they can bring the capital to a standstill and create a rush on Santander cycles.

When people can stay at home, less people will complain to TfL and TfL will, in turn, be less likely to capitulate.

From Tuesday, tube and bus prices will increase by an average of 4.8 per cent in an effort to plug the blackhole. Should people stay at home then too?