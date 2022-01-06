Opinion-in-brief: Time to move to online learning to upskill our workforce

Online learning can be a great opportunity for adult workers who need upskilling. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

January is considered one of the best months for job hunting. But with half of the UK workforce requiring upskilling by 2025, there is a need for accessible skills training at a huge scale. The traditional model of in-person learning is defined by long and costly courses with low completion rates. We need something different, or part of our workforce risks lagging behind.

Read more Pearson sales jump as demand for online learning soars

Online upskilling courses can be the solution. They combine the access and affordability of the internet with the structure and support of a classroom. Location is no longer a barrier to lifelong learning, and workers save time. Technology puts learning at Imperial College, MIT and Cambridge within reach whether you’re based in Brighton or Bradford.

When deployed against the UK’s critical skills gaps – like AI, sustainability leadership, or data science – this tech-first approach to adult learning will allow the UK workforce to build the skills they need for the jobs of today and tomorrow.