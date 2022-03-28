Opinion-in-brief: A divided cabinet shows there is no quick energy fix

BANGOR, WALES – JANUARY 17: A general view of the Wylfa Nuclear Power Station, which is being decommissioned and the site in the foreground which was to be the location of the new Wylfa Newydd reactor at Anglesey on January 17, 2019 in Bangor, Wales. Hitachi has announced it will suspend work on the £20bn nuclear plant in the due to rising construction costs. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Boris Johnson’s calls to ramp up wind and nuclear power reflect his desperation to shore up the security of the country’s energy supplies and his enthusiasm for the net zero agenda, but they also defy the deepening splits within his own cabinet.

Downing Street and the Treasury are at loggerheads over the Prime Minister’s push for a “big new bet” on nuclear, with Chancellor Rishi Sunak dithering over whether to commit the necessary funds to power new developments. Meanwhile, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng’s push to further boost wind power through relaxing planning laws to build more onshore turbines has met resistance from other cabinet ministers – with many proposed sites situated in Tory constituencies.

Read more For wind energy to be truly sustainable it needs to be circular and re-use retired turbines

In 2015, David Cameron gave local authorities the power to veto new developments. This meant approved sites dropped from 157 from 2009-2014 to just 14 between 2016-2021. With fears the consumer price cap could spike to £3,000 per year this autumn, reducing the UK’s reliance on natural gas and ensuring secure domestic supplies has never been more vital.

But this will require unpopular decisions, from easing planning laws to more public spending to ensure long-term dividends such as cheaper and cleaner power sourced from the UK. However, if Johnson can’t convince his own cabinet of his strategy’s merits – what hope does he have of convincing voters?