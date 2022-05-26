Opinion-in-brief: The closing act of Partygate is embarrassing for everyone

Boris Johnson took responsibility for Partygate, but then urged everyone to “move on”.

The report by Sue Gray on the parties held in Downing Street was finally released yesterday – and hell, it was damning. It concluded that the “senior leadership at the centre, both political and official, must bear responsibility”.

What was Boris Johnson’s defence? He “humbly” apologised and took responsibility, but urged everyone to “move on”. He then went on to call the leader of the opposition “Beer Korma” – in an exchange that most would have hoped could maintain a resemblance of serious debate – in reference to the “beergate” saga.

Johnson might as well survive this too. But in a universe in which the ethics advisor for the government arrives at an illegal party with a karaoke machine, there’s much to be embarrassed about.

The electorate might forget – or it might remember this culture of machismo, hubris, secretiveness and exaggerate boozing next time it goes to the polls.