Open Orphan announces experienced chartered accountant as new CFO

Stephen Pinkerton

Leading firm in tackling infectious diseases, Open Orphan, has announced a new chief financial officer and executive director.

Stephen Pinkerton, 59, will tae over both roles at the contract research organisation, following the departure of Leo Toole as CFO.

Toole joined its board following the acquisition of hVIVO, helped improve its finances and then supported the company in the world’s first Covid characterisation study with the UK govt.

He is succeeded by chartered accountant of 25 years, Pinkerton, worked at hVIVO TO transform its reporting and forecasting of the business.

“Having worked at hVIVO for over six years, both in a permanent role and previously as a consultant, I have built a deep knowledge of the business and forged relationships with many of our longstanding clients as part of the team”, said Stephen Pinkerton.

Yamin ‘Mo’ Khan, chief executive said Pinkerton’s “experience and knowledge of the business mean he is ideally suited to support our growth strategy.”