Starmer brands Tory response to rising cost of living ‘pathetic’ as windfall tax on energy firms rekindled

Sir Keir Starmer (Getty Images)

Boris Johnson’s government’s response to energy price rises has been “pathetic”, as he rekindled Labour’s bid for a one-off windfall tax on oil and gas firms in a bid to reduce bills.

This comes after millions of households were plunged into fuel poverty today caused by the uplift to the cap on energy bills sending the average household annual energy bill close to £2,000.

Businesses also faced a 250 per cent increase in gas bills, with the UK on the brink of a recessions.

Read more Millions of households plunged into fuel poverty today

“Oil and gas companies in the North Sea have made more profit than they expected, because global prices have been high” said Starmer on Sky News this morning.

“We should have a windfall tax on that and use it to reduce those energy bills by up to 600 pounds for those that need it most.”

He said the tax would be a “one off” but it “would deal with the immediate crisis”.

Russia’s war in Ukraine has forced the UK to dial down its dependence on oil and gas from Moscow, as attempts are made to shore up energy security through renewables and nuclear.

"Today is a really significant and worrying day for millions of people."



Labour leader @Keir_Starmer says the government's response to the cost of living crisis is "pathetic".



Read more: https://t.co/MEd3NXPqKS



📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/PPyXRDLjKa — Sky News (@SkyNews) April 1, 2022

Starmer also criticised the Tories for raising tax through National Insurance, calling it the “wrong time and the wrong tax”.

“When the government really needed to step up in the Spring statement last week, they failed to do so, and their response is frankly ‘pathetic’.”

He added Labour’s approach “included turbo charging renewables, fast forwarding on nuclear power, a project to insulate homes and make the warmer”.