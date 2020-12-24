One last workout before you pile into Christmas dinner

For the month of December, fitness studio Core Collective’s top trainers have been guiding you through a weekly workout focusing on different areas each week to sculpt and strengthen.

This week, Head Trainer Joe Corrie rounds off the programme with a 15-20 minute HIIT workout designed to fire up your metabolism. It’s short and sharp, so stick through it – you’ll feel great after!

Part A: 6 minute EMOM (every minute on the minute)

Complete the below three separate movements, working for 40 seconds and resting for 20 seconds, before starting back at the to. Complete your second round of each movement to reach your 6 minute mark.

We are using this as a prep and prime section: our focus is on good quality movements, and really trying to engage the targeted muscles.

Min 1 – Push up + downward dog

Min 2 – Squat pulses

Min 3 – Hollow body hold

Repeat

Part B: 10 minute (every second minute on the minute)

Here, we will be working for 90 seconds and resting for 30 seconds.

Within this 90 second work period, you will complete the three below movements for reps before completing maximum reps of a fourth movement until the 90-second mark.

To keep yourself honest and pushing your personal limits, count how many burpees you complete during the first round and see how close you can keep to that score over the remaining four rounds.

This is the main body of the workout and where I want you to really open the taps. Go hard and try to cling on as close to your first round score as you can.

20 Jump Lunges

15 Air Squats

10 HR Press Ups

Maximum Burpees in remaining time

Repeat five times