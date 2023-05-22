A staggering 2/3’s of SME’s are receiving multiple requests from lenders, supply chain customers, government and/or investors for ESG information (data such as CO2e emissions and D&I performance). As new UK and European regulations come into effect the amount of data requests will increase, causing an even more significant strain on resources.
Omnevue is the world’s first automated ESG data collection and assurance engine, purpose-built for SMEs and their accountants. It automatically generates the data needed to answer ESG requests and assures it to International Auditing Standards (ISAE 3000).
Overall Omnevue’s platform saves time, saves money and reduces complexity.
- An easy-to-use online platform that will in a few hours automatically collect your data.
- Organise all non-financial (ESG) source data, that is already at your fingertips, in one place.
- Collaborate with team members so that they can easily input the data.
Marc Lepere is Co-Founder and Chief Science Officer of Omnevue.
Marc’s academic research and experience as an entrepreneur and senior board member inspired him to found Omnevue (formerly ESGgen). Omnevue.com is a new online platform that makes it easy and affordable for SMEs to get ESG data and reports prepared by accountants, just like financials.
Marc leads Executive Education on ESG & Sustainability at King’s Business School, King’s College London. He holds a PhD and a MSc from King’s College London, and is an Economics graduate of Trinity College, Dublin. He is a Fellow of the Higher Education Academy.
Marc has published in leading journals including Stanford Social Innovation Review, the Financial Times and Discovering Truth (series 1) which was nominated for a Pulitzer Prize. Professionally, Marc has served as Chief Marketing Officer for Havas Worldwide; Executive Vice President for McCann Erickson WorldGroup and Deputy Chairman of Dentsu in Europe, Middle East and Africa.
For more information visit https://www.omnevue.com/