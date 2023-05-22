Marc Lepere is Co-Founder and Chief Science Officer of Omnevue.

Marc’s academic research and experience as an entrepreneur and senior board member inspired him to found Omnevue (formerly ESGgen). Omnevue.com is a new online platform that makes it easy and affordable for SMEs to get ESG data and reports prepared by accountants, just like financials.

Marc leads Executive Education on ESG & Sustainability at King’s Business School, King’s College London. He holds a PhD and a MSc from King’s College London, and is an Economics graduate of Trinity College, Dublin. He is a Fellow of the Higher Education Academy.

Marc has published in leading journals including Stanford Social Innovation Review, the Financial Times and Discovering Truth (series 1) which was nominated for a Pulitzer Prize. Professionally, Marc has served as Chief Marketing Officer for Havas Worldwide; Executive Vice President for McCann Erickson WorldGroup and Deputy Chairman of Dentsu in Europe, Middle East and Africa.

For more information visit https://www.omnevue.com/