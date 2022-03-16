Olivier Trombert named as CEO at Tyr Capital

Cryptocurrency hedge fund Tyr Capital has appointed Olivier Trombert as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Nick Norris – the current CEO – will take over the operational side of the business as Chief Operating Officer (COO) following the launch of Tyr Capital’s new venture fund last month.

Olivier brings with him more than 25 years of experience in the financial industry, having started his career at Société Générale where he progressed from junior trader to head the energy options trading desk.

In 2007, Olivier joined Standard Chartered Bank (SCB) to develop the energy trading in EMEA and US regions. Over a three-year period, he developed SCB’s customer base, extending the range of energy products and active proprietary trading. In 2010, he moved to Oaktree Partners, managing one of its largest energy options trading books. Before joining TYR Capital, he co-managed Dandi Space’s £200m property portfolio in London.

Olivier graduated from Neoma Business School in 1995. He holds a master’s degree in finance and econometrics.

The appointment follows the company’s recent launch of its new fund, Tyr Capital Venture – a discretionary hybrid venture capital fund offering investors exposure to long term returns across a portfolio of liquid tokens and illiquid digital assets (early-stage tokens and multi-stage venture capital equity) with a liquidity horizon of one to three years.

“I am thrilled to be appointed CEO at such an exciting time in the company’s evolution as we look to diversify our offering with the launch of the Tyr Capital Venture fund,” Trombart said.

“The team is full of energy and momentum as we continue to look for ways to deliver the best value and returns for our clients and excel in the market.”