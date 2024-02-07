Old Bailey evacuated and fire service responds after electrical substation ‘blows up’

The area around the Old Bailey was on lockdown this morning as smoke billowed from the rear of the building involving an electrical substation.

Videos posted on social media site X showed thick smoke at the historic court in the Square Mile, as firefighters rushed to the scene.

The London Fire Brigade issued an update about the incident this morning, saying: “Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters are responding to an incident involving an electrical substation on Warwick Lane, near the rear of the Old Bailey.”

Firefighters are working with UK Power Networks to make the scene safe and bring the fire under control. Around 1500 people were evacuated from the Old Bailey and surrounding area, and there are currently no reports of any injuries. Traffic in the area is likely to be impacted as we respond.”

“The Brigade received the first of six calls reporting the incident at 1044. Firefighters from Dowgate, Soho and Dockhead Fire Station are at the scene.”

UK Power Networks said its “engineers were called to Paternoster Square in London at 11.10am after a fire was reported which has affected power supplies. We will work to restore supplies as quickly as is safely possible.”

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Times journalist David Brown shared videos of the incident on X. Journalist Duncan Dardham also posted a clip, saying an “electrical substation has blown up at the Old Bailey. Power knocked out. Building evacuated.”

