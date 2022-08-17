London Bridge Underground closed as fire breaks out under the railway arches

Image taken from Network Rail Kent & Sussex Twitter page showing smoke in Southwark

Passengers were evacuated from London Bridge Underground this morning after a fire broke out under the railway arches on Union Street in Southwark.

The London Fire Brigade confirmed that ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters are currently fighting the blaze.

Station Commander Wayne Johnson, who is at the scene, said: “The blaze is producing heavy smoke and those living or working in the local area are advised to keep their windows and doors closed.

“Trains to and from London Bridge are affected and several buildings have been evacuated.”

The Brigade was called at 09:29am. Fire crews from Dowgate, Whitechapel, Shoreditch, Shadwell and surrounding fire stations are at the scene.

Eye witnesses at the Underground station reported alarms ringing across the station, with smells of smoke throughout the walkways at around 9:45am.

Image taken by City A.M. reporter of commuters being escorted from the Underground station

A flurry of fire engines were also seen crossing London Bridge to reach the main station at 9:50am this morning.

The fire service have warned Londoners to keep away from the Southwark area and keep windows and doors closed in the surrounding area.

Please avoid the area whilst we work to bring the fire under control in #Southwark. There is a lot of smoke – so keep windows and doors closed https://t.co/5xIpC4mpKN https://t.co/t7x6o86zCV — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) August 17, 2022

The British Transport Police also tweeted: “We’re on scene assisting @LondonFire as they respond to a significant fire under the railway arches in #Southwark. Southwark station is closed and a cordon is in place on America Street and Great Suffolk Street.”

Transport for London confirmed with City A.M. that it has suspended the Jubilee line until further notice between Green Park and Canary Wharf.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has told people to “please avoid the area and allow the London Fire Brigade to do their job”.

The smoke can be seen from across London, with many sharing images and videos across social media.

The incident has caused major disruption to many travellers this morning, with London Bridge station serving both London Underground network and National Rail services.

Large fire in the London Bridge area with smoke coming from both sides of the railway tracks. pic.twitter.com/ZS47AJ8tap — The News Desk (@TheNewsDesk) August 17, 2022

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

Both Southwark and London Bridge remain closed.

This is the second time this week that the station has evacuated commuters after alarm bells were raised on Monday evening.