Go-Ahead bidders add another £22m to their offer to give takeover of transport giant the final push

Go-Ahead runs bus and train companies around the UK.

The bidders planning to buy transport operator Go-Ahead Group have upped their offer by more than £20m.

Australian bus network Kinetic and Spanish transport firm Globalvia agreed to take over Go-Ahead in June for around £647m.

But the consortium of investors raised their takeover bid by £22m to about £669m today despite not having any competing suitors.

In July, Australian bidder Kelsian dropped out of the race to buy Go-Ahead after falling share prices in Australia forced the group to withdraw its offer.

Michael Sewards, co-chief executive of Kinetic, and Javier Perez Fortea, chief executive of Globalvia, said: “This transaction will create a leading global, multi-modal, mass transit platform and unlock value for all stakeholders.”

