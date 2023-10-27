Man taken to hospital after manhole cover ‘explosion’ in the City

London Fire Brigade (unrelated to this specific incident)

A man has been taken to hospital this morning after smoke was seen coming out of a manhole cover in the heart of the Square Mile.

Emergency services were called to the scene of Mark Lane, not far from the Tower of London and Fenchurch Street.

In a social media post, the London Fire Brigade said: “Firefighters have made the scene safe after being called to smoke coming from a manhole cover on Mark Lane in the City of London this morning.”

“One man has been taken to hospital. City Police are on scene providing support.”

The City of London Police took to Twitter saying it was “a manhole cover explosion on Mark Lane”, and it had been working with the fire and ambulance service.

The force also told City A.M. UK Power Network was in attendance, suggesting it was an electrical fault.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, users noted that there were “hundreds of police/fire/ambulance” vehicles in the area. Another responded saying it was a “grounded electrical duct in the street”.

The location of the incident is near where the City’s newest and sustainable tower was recently given approval.

A UK Power Network spokesperson told City A.M.:” Our engineers are on site helping to investigate an incident in Mark Lane, London, at a manhole belonging to another utility.”

“For safety reasons we have turned off supplies to seven customers while investigations continue. We are working as quickly and safely as possible to restore power to those affected.”

The London Fire Brigade said: “Firefighters were called to reports of smoke coming from a manhole cover on Mark Lane in the City of London this morning. One man was taken to hospital. The incident is now under control and we advise that all further enquiries be directed to the City of London Police, who supported the Brigade at the scene.”

Officers worked with @LondonFire and @Ldn_Ambulance at a manhole cover explosion on Mark Lane this morning.



The road has been reopened. https://t.co/eXDNuVyPkp — City of London Police (@CityPolice) October 27, 2023