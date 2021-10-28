Oil prices slump to lowest levels in two weeks

Brent crude prices slumped to their lowest levels in two weeks this week, falling to $82.32 a barrel on Wednesday before stabilising above $83 on Thursday.

In the US, WTI Crude prices fell 2.4 per cent to $80.83 on Wednesday, before recovering and dropping again by 1.1 per cent to $81.77 a barrel.

Outbreaks of coronavirus infections in China and the threat of lockdowns in Russia, alongside rising cases in western Europe, are putting the brakes on a multi-week rally in oil prices.

It also follows an increase in supplies, as crude stocks rose by 4.3 million barrels last week- more than double the 1.9 million-barrel gain forecast by analysts.

