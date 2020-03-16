Oil slides again as virus and price war roil markets

Brent Crude fell again this morning to $30.60 a barrel as emergency bank rate cuts in the US and around the world failed to halt market troubles.

The 9.6 per cent drop marks a decline to the low levels seen at the start of last week.

These were the lowest prices seen since February 2016 and marked the worst daily fall since the 1991 Gulf War.

As the week progressed, prices showed a modest recovery to $36 a barrel.

However, by the end of February, oil was trading at over $50 a barrel and some analysts have warned it could fall below $20 a barrel.

Price war

The decline is being fuelled by a price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia in addition to the coronavirus outbreak disrupting worldwide supply chains and consumer demand.

At a meeting in Vienna earlier this month, OPEC and Russia, known as OPEC Plus, were unable to agree an oil supply strategy going forward.

Last week, the UAE followed Saudi Arabia’s lead by announcing plans to increase supply.

At the same time, coronavirus has led to doubts over demand for oil in the world economy over the coming months as travel around the world is disrupted.

Major oil companies have recently endured difficult results due to these combined factors.

This morning, shares in major producers were down again.

BP’s shares were down 7.13 per cent at 265.60p.

Similarly, Royal Dutch Shell’s shares fell 3.84 per cent to 1042.20p.

Last week, Tullow oil announced plans to axe one third of its workforce and there are questions around Premier Oil’s finances.