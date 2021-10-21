Oil hits three year high before falling back

Oil hit a three-year high at $86.10 a barrel on the Brent Crude index on Wednesday night, before falling to $83.51 the following day.

The price of Brent has risen over 60 per cent this year, supported by a slow ramp-up in supply and a global coal and gas shortage which has driven a switch to oil for power generation.

However, prices have now eased following a drop in coal and natural gas prices, and investors taking profits on an oil rally some consider overstretched.

In China, coal fell 11 per cent on Thursday, extending losses this week.

China has been signalling it might intervene to cool the market.

