Oh Shein! Fast-fashion giant hit with legal action in London by competitor

Oh Shein! Fast-fashion giant hit with legal action in London by competitor

Chinese founded Shein and its entities have been slapped with a lawsuit in the English High Court by its UK competitor Oh Polly.

Oh Polly along with its sister brand Bo&Tee have filed legal action to the Intellectual Property list of the High Court against Shein and its entities.

The case, which was filed today, is labelled as a copyright and design right claim.

According to its T&Cs, Oh Polly, its logo, Bo&Te, and its logo are registered trademarks in the UK and other countries.

Oh Polly has enlisted law firm Fieldfisher for its claim, while Shein has instructed Harbottle & Lewis for its defence.

Shein has been making headlines recently as it reportedly has plans to float on the London Stock Exchange, a plan that is dividing the City due to concerns on how the fast-fashion business operates.

This is not the first copyright and design right claim it faces as back in March, shoe retailer Golden Wolfe and its parent group filed a case against Shein over allegations it copied 45 of its shoe styles.

Similar with Oh Polly, it found itself on the opposite side back in 2018 when Original Beauty Technology sued it over a similar claim type.

A judgment was handed down in the case in 2021 that held that Oh Polly infringed on the UK unregistered design rights and community unregistered design rights owned by Original Beauty Technology. This was due to it copying several of its ‘bodycon’ and ‘bandage’ garments.

Shein has been contacted for a comment, while Fieldfisher has been approached for a comment for its client, Oh Polly.