Ofgem to slash energy price cap by £84 in October

The energy price cap is set to fall to its lowest level so far due to coronavirus, saving customers £84 on their bills.

Energy regulator Ofgem will lower the price cap between October and March from £1,126 to £1,042.

Read more: Ofgem to bring in new checks on energy suppliers

The price cap determines the highest companies can charge for the gas and electricity they provide.

Around 15m households are set to benefit from the lower price, while prepayment meter customers can save up to £95.

Ofgem, which has recommended the price cap remain in place in 2021, opted to lower it after the cost of fuel sank during the pandemic.

Ofgem has recommended the price cap remain in place in 2021

Read more: BP looks to a low carbon future after coronavirus oil carnage

The regulator said around 11m households on default tariffs and 4m on prepayment meters – around half the population – will see significant savings this winter as a result.