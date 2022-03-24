Ofgem investigates National Grid over potential breach of maintenance rules

Ofgem has launched an investigation into whether National Grid Electricity Transmission (NGET) breached rules concerning the maintenance of its Harker electrical substation in Cumbria.

NGET owns the high-voltage electricity transmission network in England and Wales – including the Harker substation.

The energy regulator has given no further details about the investigation, but said there was no implication it had made any findings of non-compliance.

The regulator said: “The opening of this investigation does not imply that we have made any findings about possible non-compliance by NGET.”

When approached for comment, NGET told City A.M.: “We note Ofgem’s investigation into Harker substation in Cumbria. We believe that we have managed this substation in accordance with our statutory obligations and license conditions and will fully cooperate with the investigation in an open and transparent manner.”