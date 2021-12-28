Officials float ‘rule of six’ comeback whilst study suggests Omicron provides more immunity to Delta

(Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

One of the potential restrictions being considered by government officials is a return of the “rule of six”, which would limit gatherings to six people or two households.

The government has said no new restrictions will be introduced before the New Year, but a tightening of measures has not yet been ruled out if needed.

According to The Telegraph, officials are considering potential measures now but have not yet presented them to ministers.

It could apply to both inside and outside events.

However, according to small study, people infected with Omicron develop more immunity to Delta, suggesting another layer of protection.



