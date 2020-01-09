Ofcom rolls out scorecards to compare phone and broadband deals

Telecoms regulator Ofcom today launched a new initiative aimed at helping consumers compare offers from rival phone and broadband providers.



The new performance scorecards will help Brits see which firms provide the best customer satisfaction, value for money and receive the fewest complaints.

Overall, Ofcom’s research revealed that most consumers are happy with the service they receive, with satisfaction in the mobile, broadband and landline markets at 93 per cent, 86 per cent and 83 per cent respectively.



“When you’re shopping around for a phone or broadband provider, there are lots of different things to think about – from price to the quality of service you’re likely to get,” said Lindsey Fussell, Ofcom’s consumer group director.



“These scorecards help you easily compare how different providers perform, so you can choose the right service for you.”



It comes as part of a wider initiative from the UK Regulators Network, which is promoting more transparent comparison systems in the telecoms, water, energy and banking sectors.



The scorecards were rolled out alongside Ofcom’s annual report on pricing trends, which showed the price of mobile services continued to fall in 2019 amid stiff competition in the market.



Mobile customers in the UK pay less than those in France, Germany, Italy, Spain in the US, with the cost of average mobile call, text and data use now £13 per month – £2 lower than in 2018.



However, the regulator warned that many customers are still paying more than they need to, and could save money by switching provider.

“Whilst using comparison sites to find the best deal for you is a great way to choose a provider, many consumers still aren’t voting with the feet and are overpaying as a result,” said Mark Pocock, home comms expert at Broadband Choices.



“However, we’re hopeful that Ofcom’s vision for customer satisfaction scorecards for providers will be the spur for more consumers to take action, while arming them with the information they need to make a really informed buying decision.”

