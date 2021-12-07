Ofcom introduces new regulation to make video sharing platforms safer

Ofcom has today set out new framework this morning for the regulation of advertising on video sharing platforms (VSPs).

Last year, Ofcom was given new powers, under laws introduced by Parliament, to regulate VSPs established in the UK. These include a duty to ensure that standards around advertising are met.

Following consultation, the watchdog decided that the regulatory framework should reflect the distinction in the Communications Act between VSP-controlled and non-VSP controlled advertising.

An ‘in-scope’ VSP is one which allows users to upload and share videos with the public and is established in the UK, these include the likes of TikTok, OnlyFans, Snapchat and Vimeo.

Ofcom sets out that VSPs are legally responsible for ensuring that any advertising they market, sell or arrange themselves meet certain requirements to protect users from potential harm.

It is designating the Advertising Standards Authority as co-regulator with responsibility for day-to-day regulation of VSP-controlled advertising, with Ofcom as a statutory backstop regulator.

For advertising not marketed, sold or arranged by VSP providers, VSPs are legally required to take appropriate measures to ensure such adverts meet the user-protection requirements.

Under the framework, Ofcom will assess whether the measures taken by VSPs to protect users are appropriate.