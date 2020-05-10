Obama: Donald Trump's coronavirus response a 'chaotic disaster'

Barack Obama has labelled Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus crisis as a “chaotic disaster” in a private conference call to former staff.

The former President was on the call to urge the former members of staff to join the Joe Biden presidential campaign, according to CNN.

Trump has been widely criticised for his handling of the coronavirus outbreak, with the US death toll now at almost 80,000.

The country has recorded 1.4m confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Obama pointed the finger at Trump for the US’ world-leading death toll.

“It would have been bad even with the best of government,” Obama said.

“It has been an absolute chaotic disaster when that mindset of ‘what’s in it for me’ and ‘to heck with everybody else’, when that mindset is operationalised in our government.”

Trump has had an inconsistent approach to the virus, after he first called it a Democrat “hoax” in February.

Less than a month later the US moved into a coronavirus lockdown as the rate of infection surged in pockets of the country.

The President at one stage said he wanted to have the country open by Easter, however this never eventuated.

Trump also two weeks ago suggested that perhaps injecting disinfectant could cleanse the lungs of Covid-19 as it did such a good job of killing the virus.