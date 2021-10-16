Obama to attend COP26 and meet activists

Former US President Barack Obama has announced his attendance at the COP26 summit, which will take place between 31 October and 12 November in Glasgow.

“Barack Obama will meet with activists and put the threat of climate change in [a] broader context – laying out the important progress made since the Paris Agreement took effect, highlighting the leadership of young people globally and urging more robust action going forward by all of us,” tweeted yesterday his spokesperson Hannah Hankins.

As reported by the BBC, Obama will join current US President Joe Biden and other 120 heads of state for the UN two-week conference.

Biden‘s presence was confirmed on Thursday by the US’ Chargé d’affaires to the UK Philip Reeker who said that “the gathering in Glasgow will be a pivotal moment on the road towards a more secure, prosperous, and sustainable future for our planet”.

In addition to the 25,000 delegates that will be in Glasgow, environmental groups such as Extinction Rebellion are expected to be there. In a statement published on 27 September, the group said it will support disruptive action in Glasgow, not legitimising “a process that has failed all of us for the past 25 years.”

Campaigning organisation Insulate Britain announced on Thursday its decision to stop demonstrations until 25 October, giving the Prime Minister 11 days to come up with a plan to insulate all of Britain’s homes by 2030.