Oasis fans’ supersonic spending tops Swifties in economic boom

Oasis brought a spending surge in their summer gigs. (Image PA)

Oasis fans have topped the economic boost of Taylor Swift, with spending reaching over £5m at their first Wembley concert this year.

The ‘Gallaghernomics’, as dubbed by Lloyds in their Market Intelligence analysis, have surpassed ‘Swiftonomics’ by 38 percent.

The Oasis concert on 25 July 2025 generated £5.1m revenue in Wembley and within a one-mile radius. In comparison, Taylor Swift fans spent £3.7m and Dua Lipa fans £3.8m within the same radius through their concerts in 2024 and 2025, respectively.

The concert sparked an 88 per cent spike in spending compared to a typical Friday at Wembley stadium. The economic surge was a nod to the power of nostalgia, as the long-awaited Oasis reunion finally returned to stage this summer.

Oasis ‘create economic moment’

Enrique Del Rio, managing director at Lloyds Market Intelligence, said, “Oasis’ return to Wembley didn’t just create a cultural moment, it created an economic one too.

“Our data shows the strength of nostalgia as a driver of consumer behaviour, with those over 40 in particular willing to travel, dine out and spend more across the board. From pubs to retail, the impact on local businesses was supersonic.”

Local pubs and bars experienced the biggest sales uplift of around 800 per cent.

Read more Ticketmaster forced to change sales practices after Oasis ticket row

The Oasis fans proved to be far more willing to spend money than their younger pop counterparts, with 116 per cent increase in restaurant sales. This is more than double the lift created by Taylor Swift fans with 50 per cent and Dua Lipa fans with 51 per cent.

However, not every category has been topped by Oasis, with Taylor Swift’s concert generating the biggest uplift in hotel transactions at 346 per cent.

Other differences were recorded within the age of the spenders. The biggest spenders in Wembley stadium among Oasis fans were men aged 40 to 49, who collectively spent over £300,000.

At Taylor Swift’s concert the biggest spenders were women aged 30 to 39, spending over £113,000. For Dua Lipa’s concert it was women aged 40 to 49 who spent nearly £91,000.

The Gallagher brothers are set to return to Wembley this Sunday to wrap up their UK tour with a final show.

By Anna Nix