Letter: As a freeman of the City, I would welcome Taylor Swift!

[RE: Pond life: The politics of Hampstead Heath’s swimming ponds, 27 August]

I’ve been reading City A.M. for 15 years or so now & really enjoy it. I used to get the hard copy at my local station (Petts Wood) but since the “bin” was removed alas no more, so online version only now.

I’ve just read Anna’s article on Hampstead Heath (& the previous one on Taylor Swift) & I thought I’d let you know that the commemorative plaque for the Great Conduit in Cheapside was installed on to the facade of the Tesco Metro by “me” in 2012 or thereabouts, when working in the Corporation of London’s City Surveyors Department.

There may well have been an earlier one installed by Thames Water in 1994(?) but it’s not the official plaque that’s now on the front of the Tesco Metro building. Additionally there is a stone tablet installed into the pavement a few metres away, which also commemorates the Great Conduit and covers a chamber below ground which contains the remains of the wooden water conduit. From memory, I believe this was its end point/terminus within the City?

Also, all City of London commemorative plaques are rectangular and BLUE (not Gold as stated)! I’m sure the Worshipful Company of Water Conservators won’t mind the error – or indeed the City of London, as its their commemorative scheme.

As regards Taylor Swift being given the Freedom of the City of London – as a Freeman of the City myself (granted in 1995) we would welcome her into the club. One historic benefit, she could take a flock of sheep across London Bridge at any time. Actually this was revoked about 10 years ago – which was a real shame as I was “willing to give it a go” before it was removed. Although I’m not sure what the City Police/traffic issues would have resulted if I’d have done it pre-Covid, on a Monday morning at say 8am?! But just thinking about it brings me a smile.

Regards, Darrell Hunt