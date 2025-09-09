Nvidia and OpenAI to join Trump in UK as questions mount over UK-US tech partnership

The presence of Silicon Valley’s most influential executives during Trump’s visit to the UK points to the growing weight of the tech sector in transatlantic ties.

Some of the world’s most powerful tech chiefs are expected to join US President Donald Trump on his state visit to the UK next week, raising expectations of new tie-ups and a reboot for the US-UK tech partnership.

Nvidia’s Jensen Huang and OpenAI’s Sam Altman will travel with Trump when he arrives on Wednesday, and Apple boss Tim Cook has also been invited to attend a state banquet hosted by King Charles, Sky News has reported.

The presence of Silicon Valley’s most influential executives points to the growing weight of the tech sector in transatlantic ties, but also underscores Britain’s fragile position as it seeks to attract investment while grappling with a delayed AI policy agenda.

Deals, or just optics?

Ministers have promoted the UK state visit as a chance to show progress on a wider tech pact with Washington.

Newly appointed business secretary Peter Kyle was in the US over the weekend to “build momentum” on a deal, while Trump has pointed to AI and nuclear power as priority areas.

But analysts have warned that, for all the ceremony, the partnership has yet to deliver meaningful alignment, and instead has offered political optics of partnership with no breakthroughs on data, AI regulation or digital services taxation.

Critics in Britain’s creative industries fear ministers are bending too far to woo US tech giants, including weakening copyright protections.

Meanwhile, others highlight the lack of clarity over ‘AI growth zones’ meant to fast-track new data centres – a critical sticking point given Trump ally Jensen Huang’s warning in June that Britain was “the largest AI ecosystem in the world without its own infrastructure”.

High stakes for UK tech

Altman’s OpenAI has already signed an agreement with the UK government to explore investment in British data centres, while Nvidia is pushing for licences to sell its AI chips to China.

Both firms are seeking deeper footholds in Europe as governments move to tighten oversight of frontier technology.

Yet, despite a record 14,262 UK tech start-ups launched in the second quarter of 2025, doubts remain over whether the UK can scale and regulate at the pace required to keep up with the US and China.

Labour’s much-trailed AI Bill has yet to materialise, leaving the UK reliant on voluntary codes and advisory bodies.

Meanwhile, police are preparing one of the largest drone operations in British history to secure Trump’s visit, recalling the £3.4m operation during his last state trip in 2019.

For Britain, the Windsor banquet may serve as a reminder of its appeal as a hub for innovation.

But, without more concrete regulatory and infrastructure commitments, next week’s state visit risks being remembered more for optics than substance.

As Paul Armstrong, founding trustee of the Challenge Network, wrote for City AM, the deal “may offer political optics of partnership, but falls far short of real digital alignment, exposing widening policy divergence and limited strategic substance”.