Nukkleus acquires stake in new Bitcoin ETF issuer Jacobi Asset Management

Crypto payments specialist Nukkleus Inc (OTC: NUKK) has formally acquired a five per cent interest in Jacobi Asset Management Limited.

The stake is understood to be for an eight figure sum.

Digital asset management firm Jacobi last week received regulatory approval to launch the world’s first tier one Bitcoin ETF.

Jacobi brings together decades of expertise from banking, regulation, and fintech to shape the future of digital asset management by designing, issuing and managing institutional crypto products and funds connected to digital assets.

Given its experience in the crypto industry, Nukkleus’ leadership team recognise the opportunity presented by having a stake in the future of digital asset management. Jacobi is spearheaded by Nukkleus COO Jamie Khurshid – former Goldman Sachs leader and veteran of financial markets regulation.

Nukkleus CEO Emil Assentato said: “Jacobi Asset Management is leading the way towards greater mainstream investment in Bitcoin in a way that is safe, secure and familiar to institutional investors.

“Given our belief in the promising future for digital assets and our faith in Jamie Khurshid’s track record, taking a share in Jacobi is a logical and positive next step for Nukkleus.”

Emil’s career spans more than 30 years of Wall Street leadership with a passion for pioneering new financial models, including as a founding shareholder of FXDD in 2002.