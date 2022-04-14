Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

​Nuclear – The Future

A round table discussion with,

Julia Pyke, Director of Financing at EDF Energy – Sizewell C

Tom Samson, CEO of Rolls-Royce SMR

Mike Waite, Director Westinghouse

Steve Threlfall, General Manager for U-Battery

with introduction from Tom Greatrex, CEO Nuclear Industry Association

In a world where prices are rising and a major gas crisis looms, our leading experts in the industry gave an eye-opening and positive outlook on the potential for the UK to incorporate more nuclear energy into the grid.



Financial Viability

A common myth has been that nuclear energy will drive up consumer bills. Julia Pyke, Director of Financing at EDF Energy – Sizewell C, was quick to dispel this narrative. In fact, Nuclear Energy “brings consumer bills down rather than puts them up.”

Tom Samson, CEO of Rolls-Royce SMR, echoed these thoughts and added they have “low-cost at the foundation of what we are bringing to the market”. The push to make affordable energy for the consumer enhances the viability of nuclear.



Growing the capability

As the UK moves towards cleaner forms of energy, Mike Waite, Director at Westinghouse was clear that the development of the workforce was essential “to address future new builds and the UK SMR programme.” The growth and development of a skilled and capable workforce is vital for the industry going forward.



Self-Reliance

Nuclear energy could be pivotal in creating energy security. It provides a clean, stable and consistent energy source. For the past five decades, most of the fuel used in reactors has been produced in the UK, further highlighting the ability of the UK to become self-reliant.



A New Generation

As the fleet retirements begin to take effect, Julia Pyke acknowledged that “gas usage will go up until more nuclear comes on” but stressed the importance of the opportunity for nuclear to produce more electricity in the grid long-term.



Diversification

Steve Threlfall, General Manager for U-Battery, stressed the capability of nuclear-providing solutions beyond the grid. “The U-Battery is very much a process heat reducer in the first instance”. The processed heat from the U-Battery can be used to convert hydrogen that could be utilised within both transport and industry sectors. The robotics used at Cellarfield also have the potential to be adapted to a variety of uses.



Legacy

The importance of creating an Energy Secure UK was echoed by all four of the panelists who stressed that creating a self-reliant nuclear programme was key to this goal. Julia Pyke confirmed that the fuel for Sizewell C “will be made in the UK” and they are “very interested in exploring the re-enrichment of the UK’s existing uranium stocks.” There is a great opportunity to create a positive, cost-effective and reliable energy source with great potential within the market.

