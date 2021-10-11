'Now not the time' for Boris Johnson to go on holiday, says UK steel boss

“Now is not the time” for Boris Johnson to be on holiday, the director general of UK Steel, Gareth Stace, said this morning.

Stace told LBC: “I’m sure he can get on the phone and get talking to them but to my mind, now is not the time for a prime minister to be on holiday, from the steel sector point of view.”

However, Home Office minister Damian Hinds has defended the Prime Minister’s decision to take a holiday.

Asked by Sky News if now was the right time, Hinds replied: “When is the right time? I think it is important that people do have an opportunity to be with their families to have some relaxing, unwinding.”

“But I wouldn’t want to overstate the amount of unwinding and relaxing you get to do as Prime Minister because as I say you are constantly in touch, you are constantly being briefed and you remain in charge of the Government.”

He later added: “What is important for the rest of us actually, for the whole country, is that the Prime Minister does get to have some family time, does get to have a break.”

Johnson and his wife are in Spain until Thursday.