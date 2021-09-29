Not arts or sports: Brits see science and medicine as UK’s most valuable export

At a time when science has been put to the test, British-led efforts have given the nation inspiration and a sense of pride.

While the central role played by the University of Oxford and the NHS in developing Covid-19 vaccines and treatments immediately comes to mind, that’s not all British-led science has contributed to the world in recent years.

According to a YouGov survey, commissioned by Malaria No More UK, over three quarters (76 per cent) of Britons feel most proud of British-led science over art and culture, sport and leisure and manufacturing and engineering.

Over half (54 per cent) chose science and medicine as Britain’s most valuable contribution to the world stage.

“British-led science is playing such a critical role in the fight against Covid-19,” said Gareth Jenkins, Director of Advocacy, Malaria No More UK.

As well as pride in science, the survey showed that 80 per cent of all Brits believe that it is important for UK security to invest in global disease prevention.

“The results speak for themselves. Britons don’t just care about what happens on their doorstep, they want to see our nation deploy its scientific know-how to help alleviate the burden of deadly diseases around the globe,” Jenkins concluded.