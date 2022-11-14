Not a good Monday for home sellers as UK house prices dive by £4k+ in just one month

UK house prices are starting to drop.

The average price tag on a home fell by more than £4,000 in November compared with the previous month, according to new industry figures released this morning.

Across Britain, the average price of a newly marketed home in November is £366,999, Rightmove said.

The £4,159 drop in the average asking price compared with October equates to a 1.1 per cent month-on-month fall.

First-time buyer market

The website said that the first-time buyer sector continues to be the most affected by falling demand for marketed properties compared with last year.

There are also signs that more sellers, whose properties are sitting on the market and unsold, are willing to reduce prices in order to sell.

The proportion of unsold properties which have had a price reduction increased slightly from the pre-pandemic 7.5 per cent in October 2019 to 8 per cent in October this year.

However, it has doubled from the figure of 4 per cent in the more active housing market of October 2021, Rightmove said.

Rightmove’s director of property science, Tim Bannister, explained this morning that “the first-time buyer sector saw the biggest increase in activity during the market frenzy of the past two years, but is now facing the biggest challenges after the sudden jump in mortgage interest rates, though there are signs over the past few weeks that rates and availability are starting to settle down.”

He added: “The drop in buyer demand versus the strong market of last year is highest in the typical first-time buyer sector, with demand down by 26 per cent on this time last year, though still up by 7 per cent on this time in 2019.”

“The now largely superseded mini-budget sped up the slowing of market activity that we had been seeing since the summer, and we’re now in another state of limbo as we wait for any surprises or help in Jeremy Hunt’s autumn statement on Thursday.”

“The frenzied market of the past two years has turned into a more normal market more abruptly and less smoothly than we were expecting.” Tim Bannister

“Though many are getting on with moves, especially those with a purchase already agreed, understandably there are people who are pausing for thought,” Bannister noted.

Rightmove’s figures were released as estate and letting agent Hamptons said the average rent on a newly let home in Britain rose to £1,204 per month in October, passing the £1,200 mark for the first time.

Average monthly rents initially passed the £1,000 milestone back in June 2019, before dipping during the coronavirus pandemic and re-passing that point again in August 2020, Hamptons said.

In London, average rents passed £2,100 per month for the first time in October 2022, driven by prices in inner London, it added.

The average monthly rent in London in October was £2,111.

Aneisha Beveridge, head of research at Hamptons, said: “While the risks are mounting for future house price growth, these same risks are likely to bolster rental growth in the short term.

“High mortgage rates will keep more would-be buyers in the rental market for longer, which is partly why demand is up 5% on last year’s record levels.”

Here are average monthly rents across Britain in October, according to Hamptons:

– London, £2,111

– East of England, £1,144

– South East, £1,249

– South West, £1,097

– Midlands, £851

– North of England, £815

– Wales, £756

– Scotland, £822