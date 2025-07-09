Norton Motorcycles: Losses pass £100m after rescue as global expansion eyed

Bosses at Norton Motorcycles want to restore the brand’s “glory”.

Losses at Norton Motorcycles have passed the £100m mark since it was rescued out of administration five years ago.

The Solihull-headquartered business was saved by TVS Motor Company in April 2020 for a reported £16m after having collapsed into administration a few months earlier.

New accounts filed with Companies House have now revealed the iconic brand made a pre-tax loss of £36.7m for the year to 31 March, 2025.

The total comes after it lost £38.2m in the prior 12 months, £14.8m in the year to March 2022 and £10.2m in the period before that.

The new results also show Norton Motorcycles’ turnover fell in its latest financial year from £3.9m to £3.4m.

Since being rescued out of administration, Norton Motorcycles’ parent company has pumped almost £160m into the business.

The funding has been put towards the initial acquisition cost, creating a manufacturing facility and equipment as well as creating new products and operational expenses.

Norton Motorcycles said its latest pre-tax loss was mainly the result of costs associated with “the development of the business, systems, infrastructure and process ahead of the launch of the new products and global expansion”.

Norton Motorcycles targets return to ‘glory’

A statement signed off by the board said: “The company has embarked on a journey of reviving the glory of [the] Norton brand by producing and selling superior products which are of high quality coupled with unique design and advanced technology.

“It has firmed up its product plans for the medium term and is in the process of mobilising the required resources for executing the same.

“The shareholders are fully committed in making this project a success and has demonstrated their commitment by way of injecting equity capital to the extend of £157.3m so far.”

The results come after Richard Arnold, the former chief executive of Manchester United, joined Norton Motorcycles as a director.

Speaking to City AM last August, Arnold said joining the company was an “opportunity of a lifetime”.

He said: “Norton’s heritage is undeniably huge and what we’ve got coming up is incredibly exciting.

“We’re going to go from selling a relatively small number of models in one country to selling a large number of models all over the world.

“The scale of the plans is tremendous, as is the amount of resources we’re going to be pouring into them.”

In July last year, Norton Motorcycles revealed plans to release six new products by 2027 and to expand its sales into a slate of international territories, beginning with the USA, Germany, France, Italy and India.