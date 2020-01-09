Northern Rail franchise has only 'a number of months' left, says Shapps

The crisis-stricken Northern Rail franchise will only be able to continue running “for a number of months,” transport secretary Grant Shapps said this morning.

The transport secretary made the statement citing the franchise’s most recent financial information.

The process to strip Northern rail of its franchise has already begun, after years of poor performance.

In a written statement this morning, Shapps said: “Passengers in the north have had to put up with unacceptable services for too long.

“It has now been confirmed to me from the most recent available financial information that the franchise will only be able to continue for a number of months.”

He said he would now assess whether to give Arriva a “short-term management contract” or whether to nationalise it, by handing operations over to the government’s Operator of Last Resort (OLR).

Shapps said he would make a decision by the end of the month.

“To clarify, the current financial position of the Northern franchise will not impact on the railway’s day-to-day operations. Services will continue to run and there will be no impact on staff,” he added.

Longer term decisions on the running of the franchise would come after the publication of a long-awaited government commissioned review into the future of Britain’s railways written by former British Airways boss Keith Williams.

That is expected in the opening months of this year.

The statement on Northern follows a year of chaos and cancellations across the network. Northern runs from Newcastle to Leeds, Liverpool, Hull, Manchester and Stoke.

Chris Burchell, managing director of Arriva’s UK trains arm said: “We accept services on the Northern network are not yet good enough and we sincerely apologise to our customers for our role in that.

“Many of the issues affecting the franchise however are outside the direct control of Northern.

“Assumptions were given when the plan for the franchise was developed that critical infrastructure projects would be delivered to enable growth and support capacity demands. Many of these have either been delayed or cancelled.

“This, along with unprecedented levels of strike action, has had a significant impact on the franchise – both in terms of service and financial performance.

“These challenges will continue to affect services irrespective of who is running them. What is needed is a new plan, and, in that analysis, we are fully in agreement with government.

“That is why the government asked us to prepare a business plan for a shorter ‘Direct Award’.”

