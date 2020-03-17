Noel Quinn made HSBC chief executive on permanent basis

Banking giant HSBC has confirmed that interim chief executive Noel Quinn will take up the post permanently with immediate effect, bringing to an end a six-month external search.

In August last year chairman Mark Tucker ousted chief executive John Flint over an alleged argument about how fast the bank should have been hitting its targets.

Read more: HSBC interim chief executive’s pay set to rise to £1.3m

Quinn, a 27-year veteran of the bank, has been in the top seat ever since, but the appointment comes as a surprise after reports that Tucker had been seeking to hire from outside of the company.

In a statement, Tucker said: “Noel has proven to be the outstanding candidate to take on a role permanently that he has performed impressively on an interim basis since August 2019”.

His appointment comes at a challenging time for the multinational bank, with continued underperformance in the US and a weak investment bank compounded by the impact of coronavirus.

Sign up to City A.M.’s Midday Update newsletter, delivered to your inbox every lunchtime

Last week it was announced that Quinn would receive a 2.5 per cent pay rise, bringing his total salary to £1.3m.

Last month, the bank unveiled a radical strategy overhaul alongside its annual results. Under the plans, HSBC will cut 35,000 jobs over the next three years and shed £100bn of assets.

The bank said it was targeting $4.5bn of cost reductions with Quinn saying: “There will be job reductions necessary to achieve that cost reduction.”

Read more: HSBC courts the globally mobile with new $1.4 trillion wealth business

HSBC came under criticism from some shareholders and analysts for the announcement without clarity on who would lead the bank through the process.

Shares in the bank rose 6.5 per cent today.